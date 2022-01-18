AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the 3rd annual National Conscience Month observance at The American Meditation Institute, Yoga Scientist and Yoga Psychologist Leonard Perlmutter announced that by coordinating the Four Functions of the Mind to support the wisdom reflected by the Conscience, pathological and compulsive lying and their far-reaching forms of pain can be significantly diminished. Perlmutter's findings are the result of his 45 years of scientific observation and experimentation with the mind.
Why do people wittingly or unwittingly choose to lie? Leonard Perlmutter explains that, "When fear and a sense of lack are in control of the mind, human beings will lie to get what they want and to keep what they already have." Even though it's certainly not an attractive aspect of our humanity, Perlmutter concluded, "If we're absolutely honest with ourselves, we must admit that lying appears to be an integral part of being human. In certain situations, we're all capable of serving non-Truth by intentionally making statements for the purpose of deception."
Of course this entire topic begs the question: can human beings be trained not to lie? In answering that question, Perlmutter is abundantly optimistic. His latest book, YOUR CONSCIENCE: The Key to Unlock Limitless Wisdom and Creativity and Solve All of Life's Challenges, explains that by performing easy-to-do experiments every day, the limited and faulty perspectives of the Ego, Senses and Unconscious Mind can definitely be trained to more reliably support the wisdom of the Conscience and significantly reduce the inner mental conflicts that trigger lying.
Since its founding in 1996, AMI has endeavored to meet pressing, world-wide educational needs through its life-changing Foundation Course. Rooted in the world's oldest mind/body medicine its curriculum is based on one revolutionary principle: the human Conscience is the key to reestablishing balance in the human organism. The AMI Foundation Course is a transformative, empowering and time-tested program to optimize the Conscience and solve all of life's challenges–including the pain wrought by lying.
The 3rd annual National Conscience Month observance throughout this January is intended to raise awareness about the value of using the Conscience as an inspired guide to making better lifestyle choices.
- Remind, educate and raise awareness about the value of using your conscience as a guide to making better decisions.
- Build and activate a national movement that embraces the role of conscience-driven choices in experiencing more health, happiness, security, and creating more rewarding lives for our families, communities and nation.
- Encourage individual actions through simple experiments that aid in increasing positivity, competence, self-confidence, creativity and self-reliance.
- Offer an opportunity for citizens to work more creatively and effectively in partnership with governments, school systems, faith leaders, non-profits, community organizations and corporations across the United States.
More resources and information about National Conscience Month are available at ConscienceMonth.org and YourConscience.org.
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind/body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, the AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, and publishes "Transformation" a quarterly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine. Call 518.674.8714 for a mail or email subscription.
