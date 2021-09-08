STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To alleviate anxiety and help pets relax, The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is providing pet owners with pet anxiety and enrichment product recommendations. Anxiety can be common among pets, with stressful events such as thunderstorms, large gatherings and vet visits, among other activities, triggering nervousness and unease in many. Not only do these products help calm anxious pets, they can also provide mental training and fitness for a more holistic approach to pet wellness.
"Fourteen percent of those surveyed in the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey reported they got a new pet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these pets have yet to spend time unattended, which can lead to anxiety as their owners start to venture out of their homes once again," said APPA President & CEO Steve King. "Now is a great time for pet owners to explore products designed to help pets remain calm and happy, while also providing them with mental and physical stimulation."
Below, find a list of innovative toys, treats and other pet anxiety products courtesy of APPA members:
Featherland Paradise Giggly Ball
Bird parents looking to keep their pets happy and entertained all day long should look no further than the Featherland Paradise Giggly Ball by Caitec. The toy "giggles" when tilted, providing birds with foraging stimulation. Fill the ball with food, treats, nuts, woodblocks, or other destructible materials to keep birds calm and entertained throughout the day.
Price: $14.99
Purity Preferred Pet CBD by Kadenwood is a simple and effective way to calm anxious pets. Utilizing science-based formulas, Purity Preferred Pet CBD uses the highest levels of proprietary broad-spectrum CBD with 0% THC, infused with functional ingredients that enhance efficacy—made with your pets' health and happiness in mind.
Price: $5.99 to $89.99
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements
Available for both cats and dogs, the Purina Pro Plan Calming Care Feline and Calming Care Canine Veterinary Supplements act as a therapeutic management option for pets exhibiting anxious behaviors. The probiotic supplements contain a strain of beneficial bacteria shown to help pets maintain calm behavior and cope with external stressors.
Price: $49.99
The ultimate dog chew toy aimed at alleviating stress and anxiety in dogs, HERO Bonetics by Caitec is the result of a two-year, in-depth scientific study of the material, design, and production of dog chews. These flavor-infused chew toys are gentle on dogs' teeth and will keep your pup occupied and satisfied all day long.
Price: $3.99 to $13.99
bSerene™ by Scientia Pet™ designs products that create a comfortable and calm home for feline companions. Clinically proven to result in a calmer cat after just seven days, the Calming Diffuser Kit and Spray help reduce your cat's hiding, scratching, fighting, and urine-marking. Diffuser refills last 45 days, ensuring your cat is stress-free while you are out of the house.
Price: $44.99
A patented design that reduces stress when dogs are nervous, anxious, or bored, the Soothing Saucer™ by STASHIOS is a rolling ball that dispenses Soothing Sauce™ made with lavender, Ashwagandha, and Magnolia Bark. The ball promotes licking to help keep your dog calm during any event, from thunderstorms to large gatherings. The more they lick, the calmer they get!
Price: $34.99
WHIMZEES offers innovative and unique products meant to keep dogs happy and healthy. Made with all-natural ingredients, WHIMZEES STIX are long-lasting dental chews that help remove plaque and tartar as your dog chews. Say goodbye to bad breath while keeping your pet content and occupied with a tasty treat to keep stress and anxiety at bay.
Price: $17.99 to $21.99
K9Connectables provide a unique and engaging way for dogs to learn and play. This patented toy collection connects pieces together to create endless combinations and challenges your dog to break toys apart to get a reward. With over one million combinations possible for the ultimate toy variety, these toys keep dogs engaged and entertained while helping curb bored and anxious behavior.
Price: $10.99 to $38.99
