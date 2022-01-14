FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APNA is seeking abstract proposals for both podium and poster presentations that address all levels of psychiatric-mental health nursing administration, education, practice, and research. The APNA 36th Annual Conference will deliver hundreds of evidence-based presentations to 1800+ registered and advanced practice nurses. Nurses from varied backgrounds are encouraged to share their initiatives, practice innovations, clinical expertise, and more by submitting an abstract online by March 7 at 11:59 pm Eastern.
The conference theme highlights Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurses Activating Our Voices: Who We Are, What We Do, What We Need, reminding nurses to be vocal about their ability to support mental health and shape policies crucial to providing care. APNA President Leslie Oleck, MSN, PMHNP-BC, PMHCNS-BC, LMFT, says, "As nurses we need to inform ourselves, the healthcare community, and the public about the capabilities of psychiatric-mental health nurses, which will elevate our profession and strengthen our practice. The need has never been greater. I invite my colleagues to seize this open call for abstracts as an opportunity give voice to their accomplishments, creative solutions and science-based approaches. I look forward to seeing what you will submit."
All abstracts will undergo peer review by the APNA Scholarly Review Committee and notifications of acceptance status will be made by April 20. Suggested topics for abstract submissions include but are not limited to:
Addictions/Substance Use
Administration
Advanced Practice
Child & Adolescent
Complementary & Alternative Therapy
Cultural Humility
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Emergency/Disaster Preparedness
Emergency Departments
eTools/Electronic Health Records
Forensic
Graduate Education
Inpatient
Integrated Physical & Mental Health Care
International
Leadership
LGBTQIA+ Issues
Men's Health
Military/Issues Related to Returning Service Members
Nursing Professional Development
Older Adults
Outpatient
Pharmacology
Policy
Private Practice
Psychotherapy
Recovery
Research
RN-PMH Practice
Safety
Self-Care
Undergraduate Education
Violence
Women's Health
Many options are available to organizations interested in participating in the APNA 36h Annual Conference, including industry-sponsored symposia, sponsorship and advertising opportunities, promotional product theaters, and exhibits in the Exhibit Hall. Visit http://www.apna.org/AnnualConference for more information.
The American Psychiatric Nurses Association is a national professional membership organization committed to the practice of psychiatric-mental health nursing and wellness promotion, prevention of mental health problems and the care and treatment of persons with psychiatric disorders. APNA's membership is inclusive of all psychiatric-mental health registered nurses including associate degree, baccalaureate, advanced practice (comprised of clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners), and nurse scientists and academicians (PhD). APNA serves as a resource for psychiatric-mental health nurses to engage in networking, education, and the dissemination of research.
The American Psychiatric Nurses Association is accredited as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation.
