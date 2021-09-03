JENSEN BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great news for patients receiving treatment in integrated healthcare, where behavioral health and medical providers work collaboratively to address patient needs. The first study of measurement base care (MBC), the monitoring of patient benefit using standardized measures to adjust treatment as needed, has demonstrated dramatically better results with patients reporting mental health concerns, as confirmed by American Psychology Association PsycNet.
Using the Partners for Change Outcome Management System (PCOMS), a widely researched MBC intervention and its web application, Better Outcomes Now, PCOMS was evaluated in three integrated Federally Qualified Health Care Centers in Colorado. The study conducted by Drs. Barry Duncan, Jeff Reese, and colleagues, published in Families, Systems, & Health reported:
- Double overall outcomes with PCOMS patients.
- PCOMS patients dropped out 30% less and attended 22% more sessions.
- 43% more PCOMS patients achieved clinically significant change.
Because its measures are brief, PCOMS is well-suited for the workflow demands of integrated care and aligns with the Institute of Healthcare's Triple Aim of improving outcomes, decreasing costs, and enhancing patient experience.
