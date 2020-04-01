MELVILLE, N.Y., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Regent, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of pharmaceuticals for human and veterinary use with manufacturing sites in New York and Ohio, announced today that it will acquire Daiichi Sankyo Altkirch SARL, a Daiichi Sankyo company that has an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Altkirch, France. The facility, previously owned by Daiichi Sankyo Europe, an affiliate of American Regent, produces the API for Adequan®i.m. and Adequan® Canine. Adequan is an FDA-approved PSGAG (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) with formulations for joint health in horses and dogs.
"With substantial investment in our capabilities to raise customer awareness about Adequan, including hiring a sales force focusing on small animal veterinarians, our Animal Health division has been experiencing double digit growth for several years," says Ken Keller, President and CEO of American Regent. "Acquiring Daiichi Sankyo Altkirch supports the company's continued investment in our future. By modernizing and expanding the Altkirch facility, we will be able to increase production to ensure that we can fill the increasing demand for Adequan in dogs and horses, and secure the long-term capabilities of this growing business."
Direct oversight of the Altkirch location also reinforces American Regent's deep commitment to, and investment in, pharmaceutical manufacturing, now including manufacturing of API. "We now have the ability to directly collaborate with colleagues in France," adds Joel Steckler, Vice President of Animal Health. "This vital connection will allow us to more quickly mobilize production resources in getting Adequan to veterinarians and, ultimately, patients. Additionally, this acquisition provides the opportunity to explore other products for manufacture, so American Regent can continue to find innovative ways of responding to customer needs."
In line with American Regent's recent investment and expansion in its Ohio and New York manufacturing facilities, the acquisition of Daiichi Sankyo Altkirch is a move designed to integrate with, and positively impact, the company's lines of business in a growing product portfolio.
About American Regent, Inc.
American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group company, is a top-10 injectable manufacturer. For over 50 years, American Regent has been developing, manufacturing and supplying quality generic and branded injectables for healthcare providers. For nearly 20 years, we have been a leader in IV iron therapy.
American Regent is committed to US based manufacturing. In 2018, more than 99% of units supplied were manufactured in our US-based facilities making us uniquely positioned to quickly mobilize to and respond to shortages or changes in market needs.
Speed counts. Flexibility matters. Reliability and quality are paramount. Because patients should never have to wait for the medications they need.
For more information, please visit www.americanregent.com.
About American Regent Animal Health
American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to joint health in horses and dogs with FDA-approved products, including Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) for horses and dogs and BetaVet® (betamethasone sodium phosphate and betamethasone acetate injectable suspension) for horses. Visit www.ARAnimalHealth.com.