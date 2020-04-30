SHIRLEY, N.Y., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Regent, Inc., a top-10 U.S. manufacturer of sterile injectable medicines for over 50 years, is seeking to fill 125 open positions in its New York and Ohio locations. The company is within the designation "essential business" by the governors of New York and Ohio, which enables it to continue producing critical medicines for healthcare providers, clinics and hospitals across the United States. By remaining open, these facilities provide essential medications to critically ill patients, including those with COVID-19. The company's long-term commitment to expanding its U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities creates stable job opportunities for Americans in functions that are important now more than ever.
"Because our manufacturing facilities are U.S.-based and the majority of our active pharmaceutical ingredients and product components are sourced in the U.S., we're able to quickly mobilize, respond to market shortages and sustain production to deliver critical medications for healthcare professionals and the patients who need them," said Ken Keller, President and CEO of American Regent, Inc. "We're proud to be an American manufacturer and have invested over $250 million in our facilities in Ohio and New York to bolster our capabilities. There has never been a greater need for the life-saving medicines that we manufacture than now. It couldn't be a more important time to expand our workforce."
Thirty-eight of these open positions are located at its facility in Shirley, New York, seven are in Melville, New York, 55 are in New Albany, Ohio, and 25 are at its Hilliard and Columbus, Ohio, locations. Openings range from entry-level to advanced roles in a variety of areas, including production and packaging, laboratory quality control, research and development, engineering, commercial operations, business development, portfolio management, and sales. Eighty-seven positions require or prefer an applicant to have a GED or high school diploma, and 38 roles are open to those with a bachelor's or advanced degrees, such as a PhD. Wherever possible, the company is willing to reskill applicants with transferable skills.
All positions are eligible for benefits, including, but not limited to, medical, dental and vision insurance, short and long-term disability insurance, and a generous paid time off policy. American Regent has also implemented a number of additional measures to protect its workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including enhanced cleaning procedures, strictly enforced social distancing requirements throughout facilities and additional supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE). Much of the work is also conducted in sterile facilities, adhering to the strictest FDA requirements.
"Employee health and safety remains our top priority, and we want applicants to know that we're committed to providing our people with what is needed to feel comfortable at work," said Chief People Officer, Joe Oestreicher. "We will continue doing everything possible to maintain the health and well-being of our employees as we continue fulfilling our obligations to hospitals, healthcare providers and the patients under their care."
Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit https://careers.americanregent.com/.
About American Regent, Inc.
American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group company, is a top-10 injectable manufacturer. For over 50 years, American Regent has been developing, manufacturing and supplying quality generic and branded injectables for healthcare providers. For nearly 20 years, we have been a leader in IV iron therapy.
American Regent is committed to U.S.-based manufacturing. In 2018, more than 99% of units supplied were manufactured in our U.S.-based facilities, making us uniquely positioned to quickly mobilize to and respond to shortages or changes in market needs.
Speed counts. Flexibility matters. Reliability and quality are paramount. Because patients should never have to wait for the medications they need.
For more information, please visit www.americanregent.com.
Refer to
Katherine Goodyear
Weber Shandwick
kgoodyear@webershandwick.com