BOSTON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Rhino, a Boston based ethically conscious fashion retailer who supports African wildlife conservation, announced a plan to donate approximately 1,000 Kikoy cotton masks to Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital. The masks are made by their Kenyan team to support the personal protective equipment shortages. They also offer free fabric available on https://bit.ly/maskproject for people to order for sewing more masks, which they hope will result in local donations to healthcare workers around the country.
"We know there is a critical need for masks right now and we want to do our part to help. We are repurposing our fabric in Kenya for making masks. The first 1,000 will arrive this week to support our community here. The team in Kenya is now arranging to make an equal number of masks for use in Kenya. We are also shipping over 1,500 yards of fabric to donate for anyone in the U.S. to sew masks for their local healthcare workers. Our goal is to help in any way we can," Chris Welles, American Rhino Founder.
American Rhino will work with Boston's Mass General Hospital to supply reusable Kikoy masks to their staff and is ramping up production in Kenya to produce more. There is no cost to the masks or fabric and Welles hopes more people will participate. You can also request fabric on their social channels: Instagram @american_rhino, Facebook @AmericanRhino,Twitter @American_rhino or emailing them at masks@americanrhino.com.
"We believe the relationship between wildlife conservation and supporting our community is intrinsically tied together. Our Kenyan team makes masks for themselves and their families daily from the extra fabric prior to working on our apparel and products. They want to support the crisis here, particularly the shortage of masks for frontline healthcare providers. It's humbling to see the values we work so hard to support in our business daily put into motion by our Kenyan family. This pandemic also affects them and puts enormous pressure on wildlife conservation because the economic impact results in people turning to poaching and grazing livestock on reserve lands. That's why we continue our mission there," Welles added.
About American Rhino
American Rhino is a Boston based fashion apparel brand established by Chris Welles in 2016 to participate in on-the-ground conservation efforts to protect critically endangered and threatened African wildlife. American Rhino is known for producing premium African sourced and produced apparel, footwear and accessories. The brand donates 10% of all proceeds to the American Rhino Foundation, over 95% of which funds the conservation efforts. Learn more at https://americanrhino.com/pages/our-story
CONTACT:
Kat Smith
American Rhino
(949) 350-6809
kat@bestkeptsocial.com
www.americanrhino.com