SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Seniors Association announced today that it is endorsing Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody for re-election.
Moody's work protecting seniors in her "Seniors VS Crime" effort in Florida saved seniors $1.7 million between recovery and refunds in 2020 and helped bring awareness to emerging scams that target seniors. Moody constructed an intra-agency group from the Attorney General's Office of Statewide Prosecution, Consumer Protection Division, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and Office of Citizen Services to fight fraud and bring experts together to solve issues confronting seniors. This group of experts –Florida's Senior Protection Team – developed strategies to protect Floridians 60 and older. One of the team's primary efforts was to stay in front of changes in technology used to prey on seniors.
Moody consistently made it clear that her goal was to protect seniors in Florida and catch and prosecute those who devised schemes to profit from this vulnerable population.
"Attorney General Moody took on this important issue head-on and developed a multi-agency task force to protect seniors, we applaud her efforts," said ASA President Will Schlotthauer. "She is not only catching and prosecuting those who are harming our senior population, but also arming and equipping seniors with valuable information to fight scams and help safeguard them in the future."
In the United States, the population age 65 and older tallied 49.2 million in 2016, the most recent year for which data is available. They represent 15.2% of the population, about one in every seven Americans, according to the National Administration on Aging. Florida has more than twice the number of seniors than average, about one in every three residents.
