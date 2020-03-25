JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) launches the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology, one of the only journals dedicated solely to preventive cardiology in the U.S.
"Preventive cardiology has witnessed exponential growth over the past few decades in the available clinical tools and new knowledge. We are excited to provide a central home for the evolving science and clinical practice in this field for practitioners and researchers dedicated to this discipline," said Dr. Amit Khera – President, ASPC.
An open-access and peer-reviewed journal, the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology (AJPC) will be published quarterly by Elsevier and will encompass all salient matters pertaining to the prevention of cardiovascular disease. Prevention research, from translational to real-world studies, best practices, and policy, will be featured. The AJPC welcomes original research and review papers on all subjects related to pragmatic issues in cardiovascular disease prevention, including epidemiology, clinical studies, and behavioral and pharmacologic interventions. Look for the first issue of AJPC to be published this Spring.
Sergio Fazio, MD, PhD, Director of Oregon Health and Science University's Center for Preventive Cardiology is the inaugural Editor-In-Chief and Nathan Wong, PhD, MPH, Director of the University of California Irvine Heart Disease Prevention Program, is the Executive Editor for the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology.
"We welcome submissions from all who live and breathe preventive cardiology and have rigorous and meaningful results to share with the wider community. The main objective of the AJPC as the long hand of the society is to help chisel the definition, boundaries, and core and ancillary competencies of the medical art we call preventive cardiology," said Dr. Sergio Fazio, Editor-In-Chief.
More details about the journal and instructions for submission can be found at the journal website: www.journals.elsevier.com/the-american-journal-of-preventive-cardiology
About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology
The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC), founded in 1985, represents a multidisciplinary group of healthcare practitioners and researchers who share interests in and passion for preventive cardiology. A vision of the society is to interface with all other organizations involved with cardiovascular disease treatments and prevention. For more information visit: https://www.aspconline.org/