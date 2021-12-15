ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the world's largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons, today announced a new partnership with MedTech Innovator, the largest accelerator of medical devices in the world. MedTech Innovator matches healthcare industry leaders with innovative medical technology startups for mentorship and support. In 2022, MedTech Innovator will select 50 medical technology startups to participate in its annual Accelerator and Showcase cohort. Under the new partnership with ASPS, three companies will participate in a plastic surgery-focused track. Up to $500,000 in cash prizes plus in-kind awards will be available to this year's accelerator companies.
ASPS will work directly with MedTech Innovator to mentor and foster the growth of promising early- to mid-stage companies selected for the 2022.
"Innovation is the driving force of plastic surgery, and ASPS is excited to partner with MedTech Innovator to continue to foster new advances in the specialty, said ASPS President J. Peter Rubin, MD, MBA. "We look forward to providing customized support to the entrepreneurs selected to participate in the program's 2022 cohort in our shared goal of improving the lives of patients. Plastic surgeons are focused on improving our patients' quality of life, and ASPS is eager to help accelerate the development of transformative technologies that will further expand the field of plastic surgery."
"MedTech Innovator offers a vast and supportive network of industry-leading partners that help us provide unparalleled resources and guidance to the most innovative startups in medical technology," said Paul Grand, CEO of MedTech Innovator. "We are thrilled to partner with ASPS to advance the next generation of plastic surgery-focused medical technologies with the goal of improving the lives of patients."
About ASPS
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing nearly 8,000 physician members, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS comprises more than 94 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.
About MedTech Innovator
Based in Los Angeles, Calif., MedTech Innovator is the largest accelerator of medical device companies in the world and the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. Its mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. MedTech Innovator matches healthcare industry leaders with innovative early-stage and emerging growth medtech companies for mentorship and support.
For more information about MedTech Innovator and how to apply for the 2022 Accelerator and Showcase programs, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/ and follow @MedTechAwards on Twitter and on LinkedIn. To receive industry insights and highlights about MedTech Innovator's current and alumni participant companies, subscribe to its monthly newsletter.
