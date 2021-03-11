VIENNA, Va., Mar. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Tinnitus Association (ATA), one of the nation's leading non-profit funders of innovative tinnitus research, has opened its 2021 grant cycle and is seeking new project proposals. The ATA is accepting applications from researchers across the globe who are advancing novel approaches that may contribute substantively to scientific understanding of tinnitus, breakthroughs in treatments, and possible cures. The deadline to submit an application is May 1, 2021, 5:00pm ET.
By funding original scientific research, the ATA brings researchers' ideas to life and ensures that promising tinnitus advances are uncovered. The ATA's research grants program is grounded in seed grants that enable researchers to obtain significant data for innovative pilot studies, which is a prerequisite for applying for larger funding amounts from bigger institutions, such as the U.S. Department of Defense and National Institutes of Health.
Scientists, academics, and healthcare professionals affiliated with non-profit medical and research institutions are encouraged to apply for ATA 2021 grants, which include:
- Golden Anniversary $60,000 Innovation in Tinnitus Grant;
- Donald Bowman $60,000 Innovation in Tinnitus Grant;
- Early Career $25,000 Research Grant; and
- Claymond Castro and J. and J. Meltzer Student Career Awards of $3,000 each.
Awards and grants are given once a year for one- or two-year investigations. All tinnitus-related proposals will be reviewed in a highly competitive process by the ATA's Scientific Advisory Committee and Board of Directors, following a peer-reviewed process modeled on that of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
"For nearly 40 years, the ATA has funded groundbreaking research in tinnitus and its management. Our financial support has been instrumental in many of the biggest developments in the field," said Torryn P. Brazell, CAE, chief executive officer of the ATA. "We will continue funding cutting-edge tinnitus research until definitive cures for tinnitus are found. If you have a research project that can potentially bring us closer to this goal, we encourage you to apply for an ATA grant."
For full eligibility and application information, visit: http://www.ata.org/research-toward-cure.
About the ATA
The core purpose of the American Tinnitus Association is to promote relief, prevent, and find cures for tinnitus, evidenced by its core values of compassion, credibility, and responsibility.
The leading cause of tinnitus is exposure to loud sound that damages an individual's auditory system; the second leading cause is head or neck trauma. Tinnitus also is the leading service-connected disability for U.S. veterans. The ATA is almost exclusively funded by individual donors to fulfill its critical mission. Please donate and/or consider becoming a member so the ATA can continue to improve the quality of life for those living with tinnitus and to educate the public on its prevention. See http://www.ATA.org for more information.
If your tinnitus is causing you distress, getting help is crucial. Call the ATA at 1-800-634-8978, if you need general guidance on tinnitus management and seeking care.
