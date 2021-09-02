HAVERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Treatment Network announced today the closing of its Series A fundraising round. Proceeds will be used to enter the state of Delaware with locations in New Castle, Kent, and Sussex Counties. Additional locations will be opened in Pennsylvania and New Jersey creating a tri-state network of centers dedicated to providing a value-based ecosystem for substance use disorder (SUD) that promotes evidenced treatment and health equity. Leading the investment round was Independence Alternative Investments of Conshohocken, PA.
As a high quality, low cost in-network provider of care, American Treatment Network can treat all patients that suffer from SUD regardless of insurance status. We have created a health equity model, that treats a patient's physical and behavioral health needs in modern and convenient locations that allow for self-referral and on demand patient treatment and program placement within 24 hours.
Investments in cutting edge technology will extend our reach in large and rural states by having treatment as close as a phone or computer. "Rapid access to treatment and the ability to reach dispersed populations is the key to increasing the numbers of patients in recovery," stated CEO Matthew Judge Sullivan. "We have combined primary care, behavioral health, and care coordination supported by insourced services to create an open access model that is evidenced based care and scalable."
Many aspects of our model can be found in the 2019 PEW Research report "Substance Use Disorder Treatment Policy Recommendations for the State of Delaware" and research has shown combining Medication Assisted Treatment with counseling delivers better outcomes at lower costs. As a value-based provider, we believe we are well suited to work alongside many of the state's stakeholders as we create better outcomes for our patients.
American Treatment Network is an outpatient substance abuse clinic headquartered in Havertown, Pennsylvania. We are committed to transform the lives impacted by addiction and substance use through comprehensive and personalized healthcare solutions. We strive to minimize the pain of addiction by restoring emotional and physical health, spirituality, hope and renewed relationships.
