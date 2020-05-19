BALTIMORE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) today announced the following new officers and members to its Board of Directors:
Scott K. Swanson, MD, FACS will serve as the 2020-2021 AUA President, having served in the role of President-elect since May 2019. Dr. Swanson previously served as the Western Section Representative to the AUA Board and is a past president of the AUA's Western Section. He is a consultant in the Department of Urology at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1971 to 1987.
Dr. Raju Thomas, MD, FACS, FRCS, MHA has been named to the position of AUA 2020-2021 President-elect. A past president of the AUA's Southeastern Section, Dr. Thomas previously served on the Urology Care Foundation Board of Directors and received the AUA Distinguished Service Award in 2016. Dr. Thomas is the chair of the Department of Urology at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he also directs the department's Residency Program.
John H. Lynch, MD, FACS is now the Immediate Past President of the AUA. Dr. Lynch served as the AUA President from 2019-2020 and is a past president of both the AUA's Mid-Atlantic Section and the Washington Urologic Society. He currently serves as Professor and Chairman of the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital Department of Urology, Georgetown University School of Medicine Department of Urology and Chief of MedStar's newly formed Regional Urology Service Line.
Thomas F. Stringer, MD joins the AUA Board as Treasurer-elect this year, having previously served as the Board's Southeastern Section Representative. He is a past president of both the Southeastern Section and the Florida Urological Society and will assume the position of AUA Treasurer in 2021. Dr. Stringer is a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Urology at the University of Florida (UF) in Gainesville and also serves as Associate Chairman of Philanthropy and Alumni Affairs.
Kurt McCammon, MD joins the Board as the Mid-Atlantic Section Representative. Dr. McCammon is a past president of the Society of Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgeons and the current Chair of the IVUmed Board. He is the Devine Chair in Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery and Chairman and Professor of the Department of Urology at Eastern Virginia Medical School, where he also serves as the Urology Residency Program Director and Fellowship Director of the adult and pediatric genitourinary reconstructive surgery program.
Dr. Reza Ghavamian joins the Board as the New York Section Representative. Dr. Ghavamian is a past president of the New York Section, and is a graduate of the AUA's Leadership Program. He is the Eastern Regional Director of Urology for Northwell Health in New York, a Professor of Urology at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Chairman of Urology at Northwell's Huntington Hospital.
James Ulchaker, MD joins the Board as the North Central Section Representative. Dr. Ulchaker is a past president of the North Central Section, the Ohio Urological Society and the Cleveland Urological Society. Dr. Ulchaker also served as the 2011 AUA Gallagher Health Policy Scholar. He is the Vice-Chairman of the Department of Urology at the Cleveland Clinic.
The AUA would like to recognize and thank the directors whose terms concluded on May 18, 2020. Robert C. Flanigan, MD has completed his years of presidential service along with regional Section Representatives Roger Shultz, MD, FACS, from Mid-Atlantic; Frederick Gulmi, MD, from New York; and Chandru P. Sundaram, MD, FACS, FRCS, Eng., from North Central. The AUA expresses its gratitude for their dedication and commitment to the AUA Board of Directors.
A full list of AUA Board members is now available at AUAnet.org. Full biographies and headshots are available upon request. Contact AUA Communications at 410-689-3932 for more information or to schedule an interview.
