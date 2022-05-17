The Top Nurses in Michigan were celebrated and honored by AmeriCare Medical and Judy Didion, PhD, RN, Dean, School of Nursing, Oakland University during Nurses Week at the 2022 Nightingale Awards for Nursing Excellence®.
ROCHESTER, Mich., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Top Nurses in Michigan were celebrated and honored by AmeriCare Medical and Judy Didion, PhD, RN, Dean, School of Nursing, Oakland University during Nurses Week at the 2022 Nightingale Awards for Nursing Excellence®.
Every year, AmeriCare Medical, Inc. and their home care company, AmeriStaff Nursing Services, partners with Oakland University's School of Nursing to sponsor the esteemed event.
Dean Didion, recognized AmeriCare Medical for their commitment to the University and Nursing. "This night would not be possible without the exceptional support from the many who champion this event. Your contributions have made it possible to support these awards and to foster the future of nursing education through scholarships, technology and research."
Greg Jamian, AmeriCare Medical, President and CEO, attended the event and presented the award for Post-Acute Care and Specialty Nursing. Greg stated, "We are honored to award Karen Habte, BSN, RNC-OB from Ascension Providence Southfield and Novi. Karen earned her BSN through an Army ROTC scholarship at the University of Michigan and served military families in Alaska cementing her love for maternal medicine. She is a true inspiration!"
Jamian also noted, "AmeriStaff Nursing Services is an exemplary employer of the nursing fields, and currently employs over 200 nurses and caregivers to Michigan businesses, hospitals, schools and assisted care facilities, including two thirds of AmeriStaff's management team - who are alumni of the Oakland University's School of Nursing."
This year, there were 10 Nightingale award winners and nearly 100 nurses were nominated throughout the State of Michigan. Ascension Healthcare were the night's big winner, capturing three Nightingales, while Henry Ford Health Systems had the most nominations with seventeen.
Since 1979, AmeriCare Medical, Inc. provides unmatched integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted care facilities and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, OakMed Home Nursing & Rehabilitation, Private Reserve Home Care, Sun Medical Equipment and Rx iV Pharmacy, offering an easy solution for patients and all of their home care needs.
