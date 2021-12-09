TROY, Mich., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every year, the Detroit Free Press recognizes top businesses, not only in the Metro Detroit, but the entire state of Michigan. It is a great resource for anyone who is looking for a new job or different career. It is also a helpful for a person or organization who is looking for a particular service from a reputable company with great staff and working conditions.
"AmeriCare Medical was scored high by the Detroit Free Press when measured on the following employee-centered attributes" said President-and CEO, Greg Jamian. These qualities include: exceptional compensation and benefit programs, a commitment toward employee job growth and engagement, the rewarding of performance on a routine basis, evidence of fostering a diverse and flexible workforce, and the relevance of core mission, vision, and values of the company.
Human Resources Director, Nancy Cook stated, "this award is definitely an honor as so often we hear from our clients about how much they love our staff. Knowing our team enjoys working for AmeriCare Medical, confirms that we are a special place to be employed." The competition, which relied on a scientific survey, saw only 175 companies make the list out of a total of 3,331 companies that were nominated and surveyed.
Greg Jamian, also noted, "We've been recognized by the State of Michigan as a Best Workplace for Healthcare, but coming from our team is truly the highest compliment. I am very lucky to have a friendly, knowledgeable, and positive team that cares for our clients and each other." 2021 has been a very productive year for AmeriCare Medical, they have opened a new Sun Medical Equipment and Supplies store in Birmingham and have created a concierge home nursing company called Private Reserve Homecare.
For over four decades, AmeriCare Medical, Inc., a locally owned and operated Michigan company, has provided integrated health care solutions to hospitals, assisted care facilities and private homes throughout the State. AmeriCare Medical is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment, Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy and Beaumont affiliate - OakMed, LLC. The family of companies, offers a dignified approach to home healthcare and medical staffing. By providing the best care in the industry, AmeriCare Medical has become the most trusted homecare company in Southeast Michigan
