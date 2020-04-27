WASHINGTON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Blood Centers and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, are announcing a partnership to further promote collections of COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to assist COVID-19 patients in need. This partnership recognizes CCP as a potential therapy for COVID-19 patients and the ongoing efforts of community blood centers to provide CCP to hospitals for treatments.
"The support of BARDA enhances the continued mobilization efforts by community blood centers to meet patient needs during the COVID-19 pandemic," said America's Blood Centers Chief Executive Officer Kate Fry, an organization that represents nearly 50 not-for-profit blood centers throughout the U.S. who collect close to 60 percent of the nation's blood supply. "Members of America's Blood Centers nationwide have provided thousands of shipments of CCP to hospitals and these efforts will only increase as more individuals recover from COVID-19. The opportunity to align the ongoing work of community blood centers to safely increase patient access to CCP is our ultimate goal."
The partnership further demonstrates that America's Blood Centers and its member blood centers are committed to continuing to collaborate with BARDA, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and hospital partners to ensure and advance the safe collection and distribution of CCP from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.
Though COVID-19 currently has no proven treatment, it is possible that convalescent plasma, a component of blood from patients that have recovered from COVID-19 may provide antibodies to fight the virus. Individuals who have had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and have since experienced a full recovery should contact their local blood center to determine their eligibility. Hospitals should also contact their regular blood provider regarding availability and with information about potential donors.
For individuals meeting the above criteria of recovery from COVID-19, the donor center will further evaluate their eligibility for donation which might include additional prescreen blood testing as well as routine donor screening. To be eligible to donate convalescent plasma, donors must meet all regular blood donor requirements.
To find your local blood center to schedule an appointment to donate blood or CCP, please visit: www.AmericasBlood.org. Additional information and donor center locations can also be found at: www.covidplasma.org.
About America's Blood Centers
Founded in 1962, America's Blood Centers is North America's largest network of community-based, independent blood programs. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its critical work in patient care and disaster preparedness and response, the federation operates more than 600 blood collection sites providing close to 60 percent of the U.S., and a quarter of the Canadian blood supply.
These blood centers serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities across North America. Each year, our members help save the lives of nearly 3 million patients. America's Blood Centers' U.S. members are licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Our Canadian member is regulated by Health Canada. America's Blood Centers is not affiliated with the American Red Cross. For more information visit www.AmericasBlood.org.