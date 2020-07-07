NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americord Registry, the nation's fastest-growing cord blood bank, announced today that it will be distributing tens of thousands of additional surgical face masks, as well as informational pieces about COVID-19, to obstetric practitioners and their patients nationwide amid the ongoing pandemic.
The announcement comes as some states are seeing a resurgence in infection rates. CHF Industries partnered with Americord to make the additional face masks available. "I heard about what Americord was doing and reached out to Martin [Smithmyer, Americord CEO] through our YPO chapters to see if we could assist," said Spencer Foley, CEO of CHF Industries.
The masks and informational pieces will be distributed to practitioners as well as office staff who are on the front lines, beginning the week of July 6th.
"We began donating masks to obstetricians in April when we saw an opportunity to help thousands of offices facing critical shortages of PPE, and are so happy we can continue to provide not only protective equipment, but also assist in helping provide answers to questions pregnant patients are asking about COVID-19 and how it may impact their pregnancies," Smithmyer added.
Americord Registry continues to provide its clients with best-in-industry solutions to the preservation of umbilical cord stem cells and tissues. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted another potential use of mesenchymal stem cells found in cord tissue as a potential treatment. Working with researchers around the country to advance the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine is a strategic objective of the company.
For more information please contact:
Jean Roland
Outreach Manager, Americord Registry
646.768.8432
jean@americordblood.com