ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motivo announced today that it has been selected by Amerigroup Texas, a managed care organization that coordinates Medicare and Medicaid benefits for more than 850,000 Texans, to receive a grant that will be used to expand access to counseling services in specific underserved areas of Texas. With this funding, and in collaboration with Amerigroup, Motivo will increase the number of licensed clinical behavioral health counselors available to Texans who are experiencing mental health or substance use disorders.
"We're so proud to be collaborating with Amerigroup to work towards this shared goal of better serving areas that need access to counseling services," said Rachel McCrickard, founder and CEO of Motivo. "The grant enables behavioral health organizations in rural and underserved counties to leverage virtual supervision to increase the number of licensed providers in their area."
"Amerigroup has a longstanding commitment to serving Texas's health needs and priorities, and we are proud to have a role in driving innovative solutions to address the mental health and substance use crisis that is dramatically impacting our state – especially in rural and underserved areas," said Greg Thompson, Amerigroup Texas Medicaid President.
All pre-licensed therapists have mandatory supervision hours they need to complete for licensure, and a crucial part of that process is having the right supervisor. Often, therapists only have access to a very limited pool of supervisors to choose from and it is not uncommon for aspiring therapists to drive hours each way to the nearest supervisor.
Particularly for rural areas, this poses an enormous challenge for communities and often leads to a shortage of licensed providers. By adopting Motivo, the underserved regions are able to overcome these barriers to licensure. This results in an increased pool of qualified therapists to serve communities.
Motivo will distribute funding by partnering with behavioral health organizations directly serving rural communities of Texas. One such partner is Bluebonnet Trails Community Services in Round Rock, TX. Felicia Jeffery, Director of Behavioral Health for Bluebonnet Trails states, "This funding will have a direct impact on increasing the number of licensed mental health providers in the communities we serve. It will enable us to recruit and train our providers and provide our clinical teams with the tools they need to provide quality mental health care."
Motivo is the first HIPAA-compliant platform that connects therapists to clinical supervisors, in a completely virtual environment. Learn more by visiting: https://wearemotivo.com/.
Amerigroup Texas helps improve health care access and quality for approximately 850,000 Texans by developing innovative care management programs and services. Consumers are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. Amerigroup Texas provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage consumers to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, consumers are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Texas, visit http://www.myamerigroup.com/tx.
