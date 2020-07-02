CRANBURY, N.J., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriHealth HMO, Inc. and AmeriHealth Insurance Company of New Jersey (collectively "AmeriHealth New Jersey") are providing notice to certain members of a recent incident involving protected health information.
On May 8, 2020, the AmeriHealth New Jersey Privacy Office was notified that certain member information may have been accessible for unauthorized viewing. We quickly launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of this incident, working with a leading forensics investigation firm to confirm what happened and what information may have been affected. The investigation determined that certain AmeriHealth New Jersey members used the same password credentials for multiple websites. These passwords were previously exposed through other third-party events, such as the 2018 MyFitnessPal application compromise. The passwords obtained from the third-party compromise were then used to obtain access to certain pages within AmeriHealth New Jersey's member portal between March 17, 2020, and April 30, 2020. After thorough investigation, AmeriHealth New Jersey is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of this information. In an abundance of caution, AmeriHealth New Jersey is notifying affected members about this incident and will be offering access to 24 months of free credit monitoring and identity protection services.
The investigation confirmed the information present on the website included the following information related to the affected members: name, member identification number, plan type, spending account balances (if applicable), user reward summary (if applicable), and claims information, such as provider and/or prescription information (if applicable). This incident did not involve any social security numbers, financial information or credit card information.
Information privacy and security are among AmeriHealth New Jersey's highest priorities. AmeriHealth New Jersey has strict security measures in place to protect information in their care. Upon learning of this incident, AmeriHealth New Jersey quickly took steps to ensure the security of the member portal accounts involved. AmeriHealth New Jersey reviewed company policies and procedures and implemented additional technical controls to help prevent future incidents of this kind.
Additional information, including information on how to protect against identity theft and fraud can be obtained by contacting AmeriHealth New Jersey's dedicated call center at 877-890-9332.