VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AmeriShield, makers of customizable PPE products, announces its production of over 7 million disposable face masks in the seven days since President Biden issued his "100 Days Masking Challenge" executive order.
By helping the American people to do their part—their patriotic duty to mask up for 100 days, according to the president—AmeriShield offers what the CDC calls a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease.
Complementing the "Buy American" Executive Order
Since AmeriShield already ships tens of millions of disposable face masks to the federal government, the company's efforts complement the president's "Buy American" executive order. The order says that when the federal government spends taxpayer dollars they are to be spent on American-made goods by American workers and with American-made component parts.
Specifically, AmeriShield's PPE products meet the standards of the Berry Amendment, guaranteeing the use of goods sourced and manufactured exclusively in the United States.
"AmeriShield continues to honor—and exceed—the White House's campaign to equip Americans with disposable face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. Our manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach is 20 miles from Naval Station Norfolk, 200 miles from the White House, and within same-day access of essential federal workers everywhere," says Vitali Servutas, CEO of AmeriShield.
