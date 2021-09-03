ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AmeriStaff Nursing Services, a division of AmeriCare Medical, Troy Michigan is a proud sponsor of the Nightingale Awards. This year AmeriStaff recognized the Healthcare Heroes that risked their lives caring for Covid 19 patients in area hospitals and Homecare Nursing. Kelly Schroeder, RN of Henry Ford Hospital, was announced the winner of the Covid Hero - Staff Nurse Award. "We honor Kelly and she is well deserving for her immense contributions during this global pandemic and the sacrifice's that Kelly and her colleagues made - were extreme," states Greg Jamian, AmeriStaff's company President and Board member of Oakland University's School of Nursing.
"The Nightingale Awards Banquet is our 33rd Award Ceremony", Jamian said. "For three decades, this has been a night to acknowledge and strengthen the Michigan nursing community and is the equivalent to the Academy Awards of Nursing". This year the Awards Ceremony was held at Meadow Brook Amphitheater on Oakland University's Campus, Rochester, MI.
"We are committed to partnering with this extraordinary event, recognizing nurses that have gone above and beyond in their pursuit of excellence," stated Greg Jamian. "Oakland University's Nursing program is noted as one of the top academic nursing curriculums in the country and our nurses at AmeriStaff Nursing have participated in the ceremony over the last 20 years, validating our commitment to nursing quality and excellence along with the values Florence Nightingale bestowed upon us."
"AmeriStaff's nurse are drawn to nursing because of a desire to care, to serve, or to help. Nurses make many sacrifices providing care to ensure the betterment of their patients. We salute the frontline home care nurses and caregivers who are taking care of our state's most vulnerable patients in response to COVID-19," concluded Jamian.
Since 1981, AmeriCare Medical, Inc. has provided integrated health care services to hospitals, assisted care facilities and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment and Rx iV Pharmacy, making it a one stop shop for patients and all of their home healthcare needs. For more information visit: http://www.americaremedical.com
