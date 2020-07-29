OCEAN GATE, N.J., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameristar Contracting Group, Inc., a Hispanic owned Small Business & Minority Business Enterprise, has joined forces with The 360 Group of Companies, Inc. to assist in managing their proprietary cleaning and sterilization program in New Jersey and New York that has been tested at the the South Eastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority to safely and effectively clean, sterilize and test trains, busses and facilities for the COVID-19 virus.

The technology can be viewed at www.disinfect-us.com.

Ameristar plans to implement this proprietary disinfecting system in military installations, schools, transit authorities and casinos throughout New Jersey and New York.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS SAFE AND EFFECTIVE COVID 19 DISINFECTION SYSTEM CONTACT AMERISTAR CONTRACTING GROUP, INC. AT 609-339-2692 OR EMAIL US AT 244334@email4pr.com

