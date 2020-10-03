Amgen Announces Five-Year Data That Reinforce The Safety And Efficacy Profile Of Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe) In Adult Patients With Episodic Migraine

Results Presented at the Migraine Trust Virtual Symposium Highlight Long-Term Benefit of Aimovig Aimovig Has the Longest Duration of Safety and Efficacy Trial Data for Any Anti-CGRP Pathway Therapy Five-Year Open-label Extension Study Shows Patients Continued to Experience a Sustained Benefit; Aimovig Maintained a Consistent Safety Profile