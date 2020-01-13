First Company Developing a KRAS(G12C) Inhibitor to Announce Multi-Platform Companion Diagnostics Collaborations With Guardant Health and QIAGEN Will Develop Blood- and Tissue-Based Companion Diagnostics For Investigational KRAS(G12C) Inhibitor AMG 510 KRAS G12C is Present in 13% of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers With no Approved Targeted Treatments