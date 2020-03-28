Amgen Announces Positive Results At ACC.20/WCC From Phase 3B Study Of Repatha® (Evolocumab) In People Living With HIV Who Have High LDL-Cholesterol

Study Met Primary Endpoint (Change From Baseline in LDL-C) and All Secondary Endpoints Repatha is the First PCSK9 Inhibitor to Demonstrate LDL-C Lowering Results in People Living with HIV