Amgen, Cytokinetics And Servier Announce Topline Results From GALACTIC-HF, A Phase 3 Trial Of Omecamtiv Mecarbil In Patients With Heart Failure

Trial Met Primary Composite Endpoint of Reduction in Cardiovascular Death or Heart Failure Events Trial Did Not Meet Secondary Endpoint of Reduction in Cardiovascular Death Results Will Be Presented in Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session at AHA Scientific Sessions 2020