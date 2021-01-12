Amgen To Showcase Next Frontier Of Innovation In Lung Cancer Therapies At WCLC 2020

Registrational Phase 2 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Results for Investigational KRAS G12C Inhibitor Sotorasib to be Featured in the Presidential Symposium Updated AMG 757 Data From Innovative BiTE® Platform in Small Cell Lung Cancer to be Presented Amgen to Host Investor Call to Discuss WCLC Data Highlights