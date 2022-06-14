Nest Collaborative is the creator of the nation’s first virtual lactation platform. The company’s nationwide network of lactation consultants is available to moms for same-day virtual consults, meaning more moms have access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. Nest Collaborative was recognized by Verywell Family as the Best Online Lactation Consultant of 2021, beating out competitors by offering insurance-covered appointments, availability, and group sessions Latch Lounge. (PRNewsfoto/Nest Collaborative)