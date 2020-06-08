NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Contact Lenses market worldwide will grow by a projected US$3.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Silicone Hydrogel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.6% and reach a market size of US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Silicone Hydrogel market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$84.5 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$88.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Silicone Hydrogel segment will reach a market size of US$794 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Contact Lenses market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Contact Lenses market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alcon, Inc.; Bausch Health Companies, Inc.; CooperVision, Inc.; Envoyvision Co., Ltd.; Interojo; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.; Menicon Co., Ltd.; SEED Co., Ltd.; St. Shine Optical Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
Contact Lenses: Outlook
Aesthetics and Improving Functionality Steer Growth Opportunities
Vision Correction Market and Role of Contact Lenses
Wearer Base for Contact Lenses
Daily Disposables Gains Adoption
Rigid Gas Permeables Stay Afloat
Soft Contacts Drive Overall Growth
Multifocals Benefit from Demographic Trends
Silicone Hydrogels Continue to Drive Gains
Competition
Global Competitor Market Shares
Contact Lenses Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Contact Lens Technologies Offer Benefits Extending Beyond
Vision Correction
High-tech Contact Lenses to Redefine Market Landscape
Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach
Contact Lens with Switchable Capability to Address AMD
Contact Lenses to Address Concerns over Excess Digital Device
Usage
Water Gradient Contact Lenses: A Novel Development
Addressing the Contact Lens Discomfort
Scleral GP Lenses Continue to Draw Opportunities led by
Material Design
Presbyopes:Another Opportunity Market for Scleral Contact Lenses
Craze for Tints Opens New Avenues
Recycling of Contact Lenses: A New Trend
Market Restraints
Regulatory Standards
Distribution Dynamics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
