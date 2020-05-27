Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, Neurologists in Canada Report Pulling Back from EMD Serono's Mavenclad and Sanofi Genzyme's Lemtrada, While Roche's Ocrevus Stalls, According to Spherix Global Insights

Use in treatment-naïve patients drives recent growth of Biogen's Tecfidera and Genzyme's Aubagio in Canada, as reported switch share has remained flat over the past year - reflecting the continued shift in using established oral agents earlier in the multiple sclerosis treatment algorithm