PAOLI, Pa., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States reports its highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths with an even bleaker holiday surge predicted, Fusion PPE and Anywhere Testing join forces to bring Pool Testing to schools and businesses. Saliva Swab PCR Pool Testing is a cost-effective solution that is helping organizations and communities to resume and maintain in-person activities.
Pool Testing works by taking saliva-swab samples which are sent to a laboratory. Five samples are combined (Pooled) and analyzed on a molecular PCR machine. If the Pool comes up negative, they are all reported as negative. If the Pool Test is positive, all the samples are analyzed individually. Inconclusive and positive tests are retested again with 99% accuracy. Results are available in 7 to 9 hours, and individual and retests are available in 20 to 26 hours.
"Pool Testing provides a new low-cost option for COVID-19 testing," said Mark Rubino, Founder, and President, Fusion PPE. "Our clients representing schools, internationally-renowned travel companies, doctors' offices, and independent business owners are extremely interested in Pool Tests so that they can remain open during this difficult time."
"Our nation has been focusing solely on symptomatic individuals whereas Pool Testing focuses on asymptomatic people," said Mike Smith, CEO, Anywhere Testing. "This testing strategy helps contain transmission and reduce uncontrolled outbreaks through early detection of cases because approximately 51% of infected people are asymptomatic."
Together, Fusion PPE and Anywhere Testing are committed to providing best-in-class COVID-19 testing solutions. Fusion PPE also offers NIOSH and FDA-approved N95 respirators along with other critical personal protective equipment, including facemasks, hand sanitizers, air purifiers, wipes, and more.
About Fusion PPE and Anywhere Testing
Fusion PPE is a division of Fusion Healthcare Solutions, LLC, an established surgical and healthcare supplier since 2009. Anywhere Testing is a full-service provider of COVID-19 tests and services representing a U.S. Lab Consortium (CLIA Certified) and a group of U.S. and International Manufacturers of Rapid Antibody and Antigen Tests.
To learn more about Fusion PPE's COVID-19 Testing and complete offering of personal protective equipment, visit www.FusionPPE.com or call 1-800-991-5977.