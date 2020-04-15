COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Alison Hazelbaker, a global leader in lactation education, announced today the launch of Hazelbaker Lactation Institute. This online platform intends to teach the art and science of lactation to practitioners and health professionals who assess, treat, support, and advocate for parents and their newborn children.
The digital institute is an extension of Dr. Hazelbaker's Columbus-based lactation practice and is designed to provide best in class resources and online training for lactation consultants, nurses, and other health professionals who provide lactation support to families. Hazelbaker Lactation Institute gives lactation professionals around the world access to one of the global leaders in lactation without traveling, attending a conference, or participating in an in-person training.
Dr. Hazelbaker specializes in cross-disciplinary services, and is a certified Craniosacral Therapist, a Lymph Drainage Therapy practitioner, a Rhythmic Movement Training educator, a certified NOMAS assessor, and an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant. In 2010, she became a fellow of the International Lactation Consultant Association (FILCA). She has also served as an educator for most of her career, most recently as a graduate level adjunct professor.
Dr. Hazelbaker is adding the digital institute model to her offerings after 35 years of clinical practice. "I've supported a lot of professionals, families, and babies over the years through my clinical practice and educational offerings," stated Hazelbaker. "My hope is that the digital institute reinforces the importance of the art and science in lactation education, and gives providers an engaging, interactive way to earn their CERPS online."
The digital institute is launching with seven modules including: Using the Assessment Tool for Lingual Frenulum Function™© (ATLFF™©), Classifying Infant Sucking Problems, and Faux Tie: When Is Tongue-Tie Not A Tongue-Tie? Providers can earn between one and a half to two lactation continuing education recognition points (CERPS) per module. Investment varies by module; the educational catalog can be found at https://hazelbakerinstitute.com/hazelbaker-lactation-institute/education-catalog/.
ABOUT HAZELBAKER DIGITAL LACTATION INSTITUTE
At Hazelbaker Digital Lactation Institute – it's all about the babies! The digital institute exists to help build strong families, by delivering exemplary online and in-person education to lactation and health professionals who support babies and caregivers worldwide.
