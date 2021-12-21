AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Meditation Institute (AMI) begins 2022 with new classes to relieve stress and burnout, enhance creativity, and strengthen the body's immune system. Available to the general public, the six-session Foundation Course will be taught by AMI founder Leonard Perlmutter from January 11 through February 15, 2022 from 6:30-8:30pm ET on Tuesday evenings, and will provide attending physicians 18 continuing medical education (CME) credits.
For six thousand years, countless women and men have experimented with practical methods to optimize their minds and bodies—with the goal of achieving happiness, health and fulfillment. AMI's Foundation Course curriculum, developed for the 21st century by Leonard Perlmutter, is the only such program of its kind—incorporating Holistic Mind/Body Medicine, AMI Meditation, meditation-in-action, easy-gentle physical exercises and breath work, Yoga Science, Philosophy, and Psychology. Each weekly session combines the best of ancient Eastern wisdom with the practicality of modern Western medical science.
The Foundation Course begins with an understanding of the Four Functions of the Mind, as described in Perlmutter's new book YOUR CONSCIENCE. Students will learn how to optimize the capacities of the mind, and how to easily experiment with lifestyle choices that will bring about better health, self-confidence and increasing fulfillment. According to Leonard Perlmutter, "Every human being already has unlimited wisdom and creativity at the core of their being––they just need to learn a few tools to coordinate the voices of the Ego, the Senses, and the Unconscious Mind in order to access the unerring wisdom of the Conscience.
For the past eleven years, the Foundation Course has been accredited by the American Medical Association for continuing medical education credits, a status awarded only to those educational programs that meet the highest standards of professional review.
In 2008, AMI conducted a retrospective case study of participants who had previously completed and practiced the material taught in Leonard Perlmutter's Foundation Course. The study found that students experienced the following positive, reproducible, long-term health-promoting changes: lowered blood pressure, lowered heart rate, reduced cholesterol levels, decreased chest pain, diminished or extinguished acute and chronic pain, weight loss, increased breathing capacity, increased exercise capacity, improved quality and quantity of sleep, improved energy levels, increased creative capacity, diminishment of migraine headaches, significant reductions in stress and fear, elimination of irritable bowel syndrome, and a general sense of happiness and optimism in all facets of life for every participant.
According to recent course graduate, Donald Starzinski MD, who is Board Certified in Neurology in Saint Paul, Minnesota, "As a Neurologist with a keen interest in Integrative Health and Wellness, I would strongly recommend AMI's Foundation Course. It was life-changing for me, both in my personal and professional life."
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind-body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, the AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, retreats, and teacher training programs. AMI also publishes Transformation a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Mind-Body Medicine. Call 518.674.8714 for a mail or email subscription.
Media Contact
Robert Washington, American Meditation Institute, 5186748714, info@americanmeditation.org
SOURCE American Meditation Institute