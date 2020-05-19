DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in healthcare total talent services to facilities across the nation, took second place in Overall Leaders and first place in Quality of Service Leaders in the global HRO Today's 2020 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Managed Service Programs (MSP).
The HRO Today awards presented to AMN are an unprecedented achievement for any healthcare MSP provider, and also the highest rankings attained by AMN Healthcare in the annual survey. Notably, the awards cover Managed Services Programs in all industries worldwide, very challenging competition for a US-based, healthcare-only provider. AMN ranked in the top ten for MSP providers in all Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings categories this year, including for Breadth of Service Leaders and Size of Deal Leaders.
"For the AMN team to be honored with this recognition is particularly special right now. While we take great pride in our work at all times, knowing that our clients truly value the quality of AMN MSPs when they need us most during the global pandemic is incredibly heart-warming," said Dan White, President of Strategic Workforce Solutions at AMN. "This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at AMN, including the amazing healthcare professionals we support every day."
AMN Managed Services Programs partner with some of the nation's leading health systems to help them increase efficiency, reduce complexity, and improve the patient experience. AMN MSPs provide one central point of contact to help healthcare organizations solve all their workforce challenges. AMN delivers the nation's largest network of healthcare professionals and non-clinical staff, supported by the healthcare industry's most advanced sourcing and recruitment strategies and most comprehensive range of workforce solutions technologies.
HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. Feedback is collected annually through an online survey of buyers.
