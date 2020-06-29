DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, June, 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in healthcare total talent services to facilities across the nation, continues to climb upward in the list of Fortune 1000 companies, achieving a ranking of 939 for 2020.
Within the Fortune 1000, AMN Healthcare is in rare company as one of only 62 companies with women CEOs.
In recent years, AMN has been listed by Fortune among the fastest growing companies in the United States, which has improved its ranking from when it first entered the Fortune 1000 in 2017 at number 964. As of December 31, 2019, AMN reported annual revenues of $2.2 billion and had a market value of $2.9 billion, with team members in offices across the nation.
"The company vision and strategy plus the incredible work of the entire AMN team have built an innovative company offering the healthcare industry's most comprehensive set of total talent solutions," said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. "The result is that a growing number of healthcare organizations see AMN as a vital partner in their patient care mission. Our growth in the Fortune 1000 reflects the continued success of our total talent strategy, our growing partnerships with valued clients, and tremendous work by our team."
The Fortune 1000 is an extension of the Fortune 500 list, which is in its 66th year of compiling the annual rankings. The full listing of all 1000 companies may be found at http://fortune.com/fortune500.
About AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com
Media Contact
Jim Gogek
Corporate Communications
AMN Healthcare
(858) 350-3209
Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com
Investor Contact
Randle Reece
Director, Investor Relations
AMN Healthcare
(866) 861-3229
investorrelations@amnhealthcare.com