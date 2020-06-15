DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in healthcare total talent solutions across the nation, today launched a customizable, technology-enabled and clinically based service for businesses and other organizations to protect the health and safety of employees as they return to work.
As businesses welcome back employees and clients amid the coronavirus outbreak, they require effective solutions based on clinical protocols to ensure safety and confidence and to follow guidelines from state and local health departments. AMN return-to-work solutions provide a customized program for each employer along with all necessary staffing and protocols, which can include temperature checks, COVID-19 testing, onsite clinic support, quarantine management, and a telehealth platform.
These services are in use today by large employers across the globe and can be tailored to a variety of settings, including workplaces of all sizes, educational institutions, hospitality industries, entertainment venues, and others. They provide scalable options, based on evidence-tested clinical protocols, and include services that can be integrated into existing safety programs or comprehensive programs that meet an organization's entire safety needs for reopening.
"It's vital for all organizations to ensure the health and wellbeing of their employees as they come back to work," said Kelly Rakowski, Group President and Chief Operating Officer for Strategic Talent Solutions at AMN. "As the leader in our industry, AMN Healthcare is well-known throughout healthcare for clinical and service quality, and now our expertise is helping industries safely reopen and resume business operations."
AMN operational expertise includes program planning and management to build and execute a customized program based on exact needs. AMN clinical expertise is supported by the nation's largest network of pre-screened, qualified physicians, nurses, and allied health professionals. AMN also offers telehealth, virtual interpretation services, and other technology solutions that can be integral to an effective return-to-work program.
The nation's most trusted healthcare partner is now helping businesses and organizations keep their team members safe as the economy reopens. For more information about AMN Healthcare return-to-work services, call 800-887-1456 or visit https://www.amnhealthcare.com/ReturnToWork.
