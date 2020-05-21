DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in healthcare total talent services to facilities across the nation, announced today that Bernard Godley, MD, PhD, has been appointed as Lead Physician Executive for the company's Leadership & Search Solutions Division.
Dr. Godley comes to AMN from Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, where he was a Senior Client Partner representing its Academic Health Center Practice. Prior to Korn Ferry, he served as Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) at Galveston. Dr. Godley is credited with the rapid turnaround of the department -- significantly improving patient satisfaction, operational efficiency, and growth in faculty and services.
"We are thrilled to have Dr. Godley join AMN Leadership Solutions. His background as a physician and healthcare leader, in addition to his experience in executive search, will be instrumental as we continue to expand our physician leadership in healthcare," said Kelly Rakowski, Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Talent Solutions for AMN Healthcare. "This is an exciting time of growth and change in the healthcare industry and we are happy to have Bernard supporting our clients."
Dr. Godley earned a bachelor's degree at Brown University and completed the combined MD and PhD program at Harvard Medical School and MIT. After completing his medical internship at Brigham and Women's Hospital, he did an ophthalmology residency at the University of Iowa, followed by a medical retina fellowship at Moorfields Eye Hospital and the University of London, and the Retina Institute of Maryland. Dr. Godley earned an MBA at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, where he focused on leadership and finance. He was a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American College of Surgeons.
