WELLESLEY, Mass., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners is pleased to announce the closing of the firm's latest fund, Ampersand 2020 ("AMP-20") Limited Partnership, with $690 million in limited partner commitments. This fund, which is Ampersand's tenth fund since 1992, was significantly oversubscribed and held a single close three months after launch.
Ampersand Managing Partner, Herb Hooper, commented, "We greatly appreciate the strong support from both existing and new investors, and their confidence in Ampersand's differentiated healthcare investment strategy which we have executed over multiple market cycles." Ampersand secured commitments from a diversified and global set of institutional investors including endowments, foundations, pension plans, insurance companies, fund of funds and family offices.
With this new fund, Ampersand plans to continue the firm's strategy of making growth-oriented investments within targeted sectors of the healthcare industry. Ampersand focuses on both majority and minority investments in companies with $10 to $100 million in revenues and positive EBITDA. Ampersand's significant prior experience allows the firm to partner with entrepreneurs in the shared goal of taking their companies to the next level.
Goodwin Procter LLP provided legal services to Ampersand for this fundraise.
ABOUT AMPERSAND CAPITAL PARTNERS
Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience in seeking to build value and drive strong long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.
