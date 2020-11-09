- AMV564, a novel first-in-class agent that depletes MDSC and activates T cells, is being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced solid tumors - Updated monotherapy dose escalation data demonstrate safety and preliminary efficacy of subcutaneously administered AMV564 - Phase 1 data support dose and schedule of AMV564 for expansion cohorts in selected solid tumor indications - Treatment with AMV564 results in reductions in immunosuppressive MDSC and significant increases in effector CD8+ T cells and CD4+ Th1 cells, and expansion of the T cell repertoire in patients, consistent with restoration of anti-cancer immunity.