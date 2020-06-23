- AMV564, a novel first-in-class agent that depletes MDSC and polarizes T cells, is being investigated in Ph1 clinical trials in advanced solid tumors and hematological cancers and is well tolerated with single-agent activity across both solid and heme malignancies - AMV564 translational data for MDSC depletion, Treg control, favorable effector CD8 and CD4 Th1 polarization, along with a cytokine and chemokine milieu conducive to T cell trafficking and antigen presentation is consistent with relief of immune suppression