ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a pre-revenue development stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of immunology based therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions announced today that it was featured on a FOX segment titled, "Englewood pharmaceutical company looking to treat COVID-19 patients with anti-inflammatory drug," reported by an affiliated television station in Denver, Colorado. The primary cause of death associated with SARS-Cov-2 ("COVID-19") infection is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome ("ARDS"), and there are no approved treatments for ARDS or COVID-19. The segment featured the Company's application to the FDA to study the treatment of COVID-19 induced ARDS with nebulized Ampion.
To view the FOX video segment in its entirety please visit the link below. Additional information about the potential suitability of the anti-inflammatory properties of Ampion being used for this clinical indication (ARDS) is included in a companion white paper summary titled, "Rationale and scientific evidence for the use of Ampion in the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome secondary to SARS-COV-2," provided in the link below.
- https://kdvr.com/news/coronavirus/englewood-pharmaceutical-company-looking-to-treat-covid-19-patients-with-anti-inflammatory-drug/
- https://ampiopharma.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/01-Apr-2020-Ampion-SARS-COV-2-and-ARDS-Flyer_v4.pdf
Michael Macaluso, Ampio CEO, noted "The Company is exploring options that may enable the completion of the AP-013 study, our Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of severe osteoarthritis of the knee, during this COVID-19 pandemic. Simultaneously, we have directed our R&D efforts to explore the possible application of the immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory properties of Ampion in the most severe and lethal complication of the COVID-19 infected patients: ARDS. The FDA has been very responsive, and the Company is grateful for the Agency's efforts as we work together to study the potential benefits of Ampion in this population."
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of Ampion, our product candidate, to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion™, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2032, and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act (BPCIA).
