ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of immunology based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced the publication "Insights into pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome and COVID-19."
"This newly described syndrome in children," explained Ampio founder and principle author, Dr. David Bar-Or, MD, "resembles Kawasaki Disease and exhibits many signs, symptoms and pathology that could be treated by intravenous AmpionTM either alone or in combination with intravenous immunoglobulins ("IVIG")." A commentary describing the involvement of prostaglandins and cytokines in this syndrome and the Ampion in-vitro experiments demonstrating beneficial effects for the same, just published in Clinica Chimica Acta: 510 (2020) 121-122, can be accessed at: https://authors.elsevier.com/c/1bPpm2G2LyTE3. Ampio continues to evaluate the potential use of Ampion in this condition as a safe, effective and alternative/addition to existing therapies.
About Ampio Pharmaceutical
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2032, and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act ("BPCIA").
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.