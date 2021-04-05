SCARBOROUGH, Maine, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Episode 2, President and CEO of Amplify Additive, Brian McLaughlin, speaks with Jonathan Buckley on the importance of understanding material properties in the development of orthopedic implants using Additive Manufacturing. The pair share insights into which materials are best for different applications and how they consider the technologies, software, and clinical outcomes in the overall development of a project. The team also discusses the key role of materials and why Additive Manufacturing is considered the 4th industrial revolution.
"The Additive Effect" digital series launched in January 2021 and extends the manufacturing and design services that the company provides to the Orthopedics Industry. The podcast is an opportunity for the team at Amplify Additive to share in the ongoing conversations in the world of Additive Manufacturing. Guest speakers weigh in on topics ranging from materials acquisition, clinical relevance, design challenges, customization of parts, patient outcomes, and production.
About Jonathan Buckley
Jonathan is the Senior AM Applications Manager for Amplify Additive. He supports the team by managing EBM technology in the production of orthopedic and medical devices. He also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's Degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Jonathan has extensive experience in the additive manufacturing field from his prior position at GE Additive. Jonathan joined Arcam EBM as an Applications Engineer. He was responsible for managing customer technical issues North America-wide, holding training courses to teach new and current EBM Users on the technology, and providing technical support for pre-and-post sales activities. Jonathan continued to hold this position before and after GE's acquisition of Arcam EBM and provided EBM knowledge and expertise to GE Additive during his tenure. He now provides this expertise to Amplify Additive.
About Amplify Additive
Amplify Additive is located in Scarborough, Maine, and uses Electron Beam Melting - a metal 3D printing technology - to create unique orthopedic implants for improved patient outcomes.
President and CEO Brian McLaughlin states: "Our focus is on optimizing clinical outcomes. Our unique manufacturing process allows our team of industry experts to design, engineer, and create superior products. By taking your project through our rigorous and tested process, we can repeat desired results, time after time, leaving you feeling confident that your product will perform."
Listen to the Podcast on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/episode/46HPGw5esJXa58wOzvbWMX
Find out more about Amplify Additive at AmplifyAdditive.com | Linkedin | info@amplifyadditive.com
