Amramp CEO, Justin Gordon, supports Art in Giving, an innovative philanthropy model that fuels innovative cancer research with the acquisition of a beautiful piece of art for their new facility in Randolph, MA. Art of Giving, the fundraising program of The Rachel Molly Markoff Foundation, was established to further research into diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG), a rare and aggressive tumor that usually occurs in children.
RANDOLPH, Mass., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amramp CEO, Justin Gordon, just purchased a piece of art for the entry to Amramp's new facility from Art in Giving. This is not an ordinary piece of art. Besides being a beautiful addition to the facility, this acquisition is helping to raise funds for childhood cancer research.
"I'm honored and lucky to showcase this artwork in our new building to support the Markoff Foundation. This wonderful piece will remind us every day of their great cause and mission," Gordon said.
Amramp purchased this piece by artist, Audrey Markoff, from Art of Giving, the fundraising program of The Rachel Molly Markoff Foundation, established to further research into diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG), a rare and aggressive tumor that usually occurs in children.
Rachel Molly Markoff was just 9 years old when she passed away from an inoperable brain stem tumor in 1992. Her parents, Eliane and Gary Markoff, established the foundation in her honor to support DIPG research and is supported in part by proceeds from the foundation's Art in Giving program – the logo of which is based on a drawing that Rachel made during one of her appointments at Dana-Farber's Jimmy Fund Clinic. The artist, Audrey Markoff, is Rachel's twin sister.
Justin Gordon and artist, Audrey Markoff, stand in front of her piece, Frankie Valli, which now stands in the entry way of Amramp's new facility in Randolph.
Talented artists exhibit their work with Art in Giving and fifty percent of the purchase price of their artwork sold goes directly to talented cancer researchers working on breakthrough ideas to identify causes of and cures for brain tumors and gliomas.
To date, Art in Giving has granted $1.4 million in seed funding to researchers at Stanford University Medical School, Yale University School of Medicine, Barrow Neurological Institute, University of Pennsylvania, The Broad Institute, Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University, Mass General Hospital, and Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For more information, visit their website https://artingiving.com/.
Amramp provides wheelchair ramps, stair lifts, grab bars and other accessibility equipment to provide access to residential homes and commercial buildings. For more information on Amramp, please visit our website https://www.amramp.com/ or call at 800-649-5215.
