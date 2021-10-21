CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The schedule of Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps includes the following dates and cities:
- April 8 – 10: Salt Lake City, Utah
- May 13 – 15: Atlanta, Georgia
- June 24 – 26: Chicago, Illinois
- July 22 – 24: New York, New York
- September 9 – 11: San Francisco/San Jose, California
- October 7 – 9: Houston, Texas
- November 4 – 6: Miami, Florida
Specific locations and agendas for these events will be announced as they are confirmed at http://www.AmericanMedSpa.org/AmSpaBootCamps. Notably, the Chicago event will include a celebration of AmSpa's 10th anniversary.
The schedule of AIA courses includes the following dates and cities:
- February 25 – 27: Kansas City, Missouri
- March 18 – 20: Kansas City, Missouri
- April 8 – 10: Salt Lake City, Utah
- May 13 – 15: Atlanta, Georgia
- June 3 – 5: Kansas City, Missouri
- July 22 – 24: New York, New York
- August 12 – 14: Kansas City, Missouri
- September 23 – 25: Kansas City, Missouri
- October 7 – 9: Houston, Texas
- November 4 – 6: Miami, Florida
Specific locations and agendas for these events will be announced as they are confirmed at http://www.AmericanMedSpa.org/InjectionAnatomy.
"This has been our first year offering Academy for Injection Anatomy (AIA) training events along with our Boot Camps, combining the best business/practice management knowledge in the industry with the best clinical, anatomical education available, and we had an incredible year," says Cathy Christensen, Chief Operating Officer of AmSpa. "In 2022, we are keeping the momentum going by offering a larger schedule for AIA events throughout the United States and hitting some of our favorite Boot Camp cities to feature our best agendas yet for both events!"
Unlike in 2021, these events will run parallel to each other on the occasions when both are offered in the same city at the same time.
AmSpa's Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps are intensive three-day seminars covering legal and business best practices in the medical spa industry. These events are designed for all medical spa professionals looking to run efficient, compliant and profitable aesthetic practices. These premium-value seminars include:
- An in-depth executive workshop featuring renowned industry experts focused on maximizing your business from every angle, including operations, marketing and social media, laws, and medical spa planning;
- A handbook and flash drive with presentation materials for easy review and reference resources on how to open a med spa;
- The opportunity to receive a free copy of Risk Management for the Practicing Physician—A CME monograph certified nationally for 5.5. Category 1 CME hours; and
- Continental breakfast and lunch provided on both days and a cocktail reception on Saturday evening after the presentation.
Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps are designed for:
- Medical spa owners in search of business growth and greater profitability;
- Entrepreneurs looking to open a medical spa who want to start off on the right foot;
- Managers who want to make sure they are running their business efficiently and compliantly; and
- Marketing professionals who want to learn how to effectively spread the word about their medical spas.
The Academy for Injection Anatomy (AIA) is a clinical training program created by renowned plastic surgeon and anatomist Christopher C. Surek, DO, that provides unique, hands-on facial anatomy education for injectors. Unlike other anatomy-based injectable training programs, the AIA allows all course participants to take part in actual injection and dissection activities, directly under the instruction of Dr. Surek and the other renowned members of the AIA faculty.
"Next year will mark the seventh year of AmSpa Boot Camps, and we couldn't be more excited to continue offering the only event in the industry that focuses solely on how to run a successful, compliant business," says AmSpa CEO and founder Alex R. Thiersch, JD. "Our Boot Camps have already educated nearly 2,000 professionals, and we expect to reach many more this coming year as the aesthetic market continues to grow. We're also thrilled to be adding new cities to our lineup this year, for both the Boot Camps and our Academy for Injection Anatomy training courses. One of the greatest advantages of our partnership with AIA has been the opportunity to bring Dr. Surek and his world-class clinical knowledge to new audiences, and we are eager to continue expanding access across the country in 2022 and beyond."
About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)
The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps, Academy of Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email info@americanmedspa.org.
Media Contact
Michael Meyer, American Med Spa Association, (312) 801-5436, info@americanmedspa.org
SOURCE American Med Spa Association