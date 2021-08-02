CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "AmSpa's Medical Spa State of the Industry Report is one of our favorite projects. It offers insight into the business trends that the industry is experiencing. Considering the amount of change and upheaval all markets have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is more critical than ever before," says Cathy Christensen, COO, AmSpa. "Medical aesthetics is what we live and breathe at AmSpa, and no other report offers the amount of analysis and insight into what is really going on in the business of medical aesthetics like this one does."
AmSpa encourages qualified medical spa professionals to participate in the survey; this includes people who work within medical spas, non-surgical aesthetic centers, laser centers, injectable centers and other non-invasive aesthetic facilities. (AmSpa requests that only one person from each practice take part in the survey.) The more people who participate, the more accurate the results will be.
"We're proud to be collecting this information and offering such an invaluable resource to the aesthetic community," says Alex Thiersch, JD, CEO, AmSpa.
"Gathering data from medical spas, and from owners specifically, is critical to the continued improvement of the entire industry. What separates our report from others is that it's business-driven, with insights into the ways people are generating revenue, spending their money and running their businesses. We can't wait to see the results of the survey and find out how this already strong industry has grown over the past two years. We would love to get as many people involved as we can, and we're excited to learn from a variety of experts in the industry."
Those who complete the survey will:
- Receive a free executive summary of the results when the report is published;
- Receive a promo code for $100 off a ticket to any 2022 AmSpa Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camp or Academy of Injection Anatomy (AIA) Training; and
- Be entered in a drawing to win one of two $500 Visa gift cards.
The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete. Those who are qualified to participate should visit http://www.surveywriter.net/in/survey/survey1544/AmSpa.asp to take the survey.
The Medical Spa State of the Industry Survey is open from now until December 12, 2021, but qualified medical aesthetics professionals should take the survey as soon as possible. This information will help AmSpa create a better-informed medical spa industry.
About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)
The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps, Academy of Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email info@americanmedspa.org.
