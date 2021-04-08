MILWAUKEE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced that Jonathan M. Morris, M.D., director of the 3D Printing Anatomic Modeling Lab at Mayo Clinic, and Hans J. Langer, Ph.D., founder of EOS GmbH and chairman of EOS Group, will be featured at the AMUG Conference. The conference runs from May 2 – 6, 2021, and will take place in Orlando, Florida.
Dr. Morris will take the stage for a keynote presentation on point-of-care manufacturing, and Dr. Langer will share his experiences and insights during the Innovators Showcase. Both Dr. Morris and Dr. Langer will take attendees through their multi-year journeys towards achieving success.
Carl Dekker, AMUG president, said, "The journeys of both men are fascinating. But more importantly, those in attendance will walk away with valuable insights that assist in advancing additive manufacturing excellence. Having conquered challenging situations, their stories provide insightful guidance for professional development."
Dr. Morris' expertise is in the use of point-of-care additive manufacturing for preoperative planning and custom surgical guides. That expertise was developed over a 16-year period in which he championed efforts to make additive manufacturing a standard of care. In his Thursday, May 6, keynote titled "The Rise of Point of Care Manufacturing: 16 years of Additive Manufacturing at Mayo Clinic," Dr. Morris will describe the endeavors, obstacles and achievements when integrating the technology into medical practices.
Clinically, Dr. Morris focuses on minimally invasive thermal ablation of tumors in the neuroaxis. He is a Board Certified Radiologist, CAQ Neuroradiologist, and medical director of Center for Biomedical and Scientific Visualization, Division of Experiential Learning at the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Morris is also a consultant in the Department of Radiology at Mayo Clinic. Additionally, he is focused on the development and deployment of extended realities, VR/AR in medical education, intraoperative guidance, and medical capital equipment training.
On Wednesday, May 5, Dr. Langer will be the honored guest for a casual, relaxed interview in the Innovators Showcase. As the 2020 AMUG Innovators Award recipient, he will respond to questions with the intents of getting to know the man behind the innovations and offering guidance from his experiences. The Innovators Showcase is unique in that it is structured to be an intimate conversation between two acquaintances that is witnessed by all that attend the AMUG Conference. However, due to travel restrictions, this year's conversation will be in a hybrid format—Dr. Langer will appear via pre-recorded video while Todd Grimm, the host, will appear on stage.
Dr. Langer is chairman of the EOS GROUP, a family-owned business. As chairman, he is in charge of the strategic alignment of the EOS GROUP of companies. In 1989, he founded EOS with the vision to produce three-dimensional objects directly from CAD data, using laser technology. With a pioneering spirit and an in-depth knowledge of market requirements, Dr. Langer expanded the company into an independent and world-leading manufacturer of high-end solutions in the field of additive manufacturing. Prior to the founding of EOS, Dr. Langer was active in research at the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics and managing director at General Scanning. He studied Physics at the Technical University of Munich and was awarded a PhD in laser technology at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich.
Designed for both novice and experienced additive manufacturing users, the AMUG Conference agenda topics range from technology basics to advanced applications to business considerations. AMUG anticipates having over 100 presentations, workshops, and hands-on training sessions. The AMUGexpo will have over 90 exhibitors, and the event is supported by more than 70 sponsors. AMUG Conference details and registration are available at http://www.amug.com.
ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)
AMUG is an organization that educates and advances the uses and applications of additive manufacturing technologies. AMUG members include those with industrial additive manufacturing/3D printing technologies and materials used for professional purposes from companies such BASF 3D Printing Solutions, DMG MORI, Dyndrite Corporation, Essentium, ExOne and LuxCreo. AMUG meets annually to provide education and training through technical presentations on processes and new technologies. This information addresses operation of additive manufacturing equipment and the applications that use the parts they make. Online at http://www.amug.com.
Media Contact
Todd Grimm, Additive Manufacturing Users Group, 859-331-5340, news@amug.com
SOURCE Additive Manufacturing Users Group