BOSTON, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwell, a national telehealth leader, will host a webinar on Tuesday, March 31st at 3:00 p.m. ET titled, COVID-19: Leveraging Telehealth to Address the Psychological Impact of the Pandemic. The webinar will focus on how telehealth can be utilized to manage the impact COVID-19 is having on the mental wellbeing of the general public, patients with pre-existing mental health conditions, and providers who are on the front lines of the pandemic.
"We are facing unprecedented and uncertain times, which is causing many individuals to feel overwhelmed and isolated, overcome with stress, anxiety, loss and in some cases trauma. These feelings are often exacerbated for patients with pre-existing mental health conditions and healthcare workers treating the virus," said Dr. Lindsay Henderson, Director of Psychological Services, Amwell Medical Group. "With community-based behavioral healthcare interrupted and people self-quarantining and social distancing, finding mental healthcare is more challenging than ever. Through telehealth however, individuals can see a mental healthcare professional without leaving home. This is especially important as research1 shows that receiving mental health care in the weeks after a traumatic event is important for preventing long term problems."
Hosted by Dr. Henderson and Elena Kazakevich, LCSW, Senior Manager of Clinical Programs, Amwell, the two will offer tips and best practices for how providers can leverage telehealth to treat mental health issues during the COVID-19 outbreak, and how patients can best take advantage of virtual services for their mental health needs.
