BOSTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwell®, a national telehealth leader, today introduced Amwell Private Practice, a new solution designed to help physician practices with under 100 providers deploy telehealth in a simple, secure and cost-effective way. With Amwell Private Practice, physicians can schedule virtual visits with existing patients and provide new patients a convenient, safe way to access primary, urgent, specialty and behavioral healthcare without leaving their home.
"As COVID-19 continues to force adaptation to our daily lives and the way we need and experience healthcare, Amwell Private Practice steps in to equip clinicians with the technology they need to do the same," said Roy Schoenberg, MD, MPH, President and CEO, Amwell. "Amwell Private Practice aims squarely to allow community-based care delivery to go on at times where physician offices are closed, or their on-site services are deeply limited. After years of serving the nation's largest hospitals and health systems and learning and adapting to physicians' preferences and workflows, we're introducing an affordable, mature telehealth product for smaller physician offices. Recent events have highlighted the role of this technology in the new balance between physical and digital care delivery. Private Practice stands to make it easier for clinicians to make it part of their daily practice."
With over 13 years of telehealth experience, Amwell brings a track record of implementing telehealth and doing so in a platform that is designed to be fully HIPAA and HITRUST compliant. Amwell Private Practice is a secure solution, tailored to serve the needs of smaller physician practices. Each deployment results in a custom, co-branded telehealth solution that includes customizable clinical workflows, e-Prescribing, online physician enrollment and onboarding capabilities, training support for physicians and staff, marketing and communication materials to increase patient utilization, and patient payment collection abilities.
Amwell Private Practice Testimonials
"Delivering care through Amwell has allowed me to provide nurturing and inspiring therapeutic interactions privately, securely and instantly for my clients within the privacy of their homes, rendering evidence-based emotional support and healing," said Dr. Ronald R. Liteanu. "Sometimes it takes more than powerful words and as a psychiatrist and a physician, I have been able to successfully assess and treat people's various mental and medical conditions through telehealth powered by Amwell."
"Amwell is by far the best platform I have utilized for telemedicine. The security and reliability are above all others I have used," said Dr. Lawrence Schiffman, Dermatologist. "The ease-of-use along with the ability to add an assistant in real time to the video consult and the ability to diagnose and prescribe through the platform have streamlined my telehealth consultations into an efficient process that no other platform can match."
"With the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people are now sheltering at home and unable to access the mental healthcare they need to continue their psychiatric medications or deal with the increased stress and anxiety this unique situation has caused," said Dr. Lucia Cheng. "As a telepsychiatrist, I'm grateful to be a part of the Amwell platform which allows me to provide care to my patients from the safety of their homes. We are so fortunate to be living in an era where telemedicine allows healthcare providers to continue doing their part to keep people safe and well."
Amwell Private Practice is currently available to all physician practices with less than 100 providers and through June 30, 2020, is being offered with fully waived per provider fees. For more information visit: https://providers.amwellprivatepractice.com/
About Amwell
Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 240 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 150 million lives. For more information please visit https://business.amwell.com/.
American Well, Amwell and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.
CONTACT:
For Amwell
Holly Spring
781-888-8219 / holly.spring@amwell.com