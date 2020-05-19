BOSTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwell®, a national telehealth leader, today announced that it has been named the "Best Overall Telehealth Solution" by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.
Designed to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success across health and medical technology, the MedTech Breakthrough awards specifically recognized Amwell for its unrivaled breadth of telehealth offerings and extensive ecosystem. With more than 3,750 nominations in this year's program, Amwell stood out against the competition as an easy-to-use technology platform that connects all ecosystem partners and supports a wide range of clinical use cases, enabling a myriad of benefits for its clients and the patients and providers that it serves.
"Telehealth has skyrocketed into mainstream adoption in light of the COVID-19 global health pandemic, and people are seeing firsthand how telehealth is a not just a viable solution, but a truly compelling tool within the healthcare industry with significant benefits to both patients and doctors," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "While the shift to virtual care has been on the horizon for some time, Amwell is a true industry leader with an unrivaled breadth of telemedicine offerings and ecosystem, representing the largest and most downloaded telehealth platform in the US for iOS and Android combined. We are thrilled to recognize Amwell with our 'Best Overall Telehealth Solution' award and we congratulate the Company for breaking through the crowded digital health industry."
Founded by two brothers, who are both doctors, more than 13 years ago, Amwell is transforming telehealth from virtual urgent care to longitudinal care – combining virtual and brick mortar settings to provide services across the care spectrum. Acute and chronic care, interactive TV solutions, behavioral health, and remote patient monitoring are just some of the many areas where Amwell is expanding its footprint by leveraging its network of payers, providers, consumers, and innovators. With a deep understanding of clinical workflows, Amwell's technology platform connects and enables all key healthcare stakeholders and supports a wide array of use cases that generate substantial positive clinical and financial outcomes and is changing the way medicine is practiced.
"As a company that has been in business for more than 13 years, we've long believed in the power of telehealth for transforming care delivery and now, as COVID-19 drives more people to experience care virtually, we are more motivated than ever by our mission to connect and enable providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care," said Ido Schoenberg, M.D., CEO at Amwell. "We're honored that the MedTech Breakthrough Awards has chosen us as the Best Telehealth Solution – a true testament to the strength of our platform and our commitment to improving healthcare."
About Amwell
Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 240 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, reaching over 150 million lives. For more information please visit https://business.amwell.com/.
American Well, Amwell, and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
CONTACT:
For Amwell
Holly Spring
781-888-8219 / holly.spring@amwell.com